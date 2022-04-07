Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Clarivate stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,831. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 0.84. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLVT. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.71.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,583,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 677,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 112,658 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 129,628 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $1,237,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

