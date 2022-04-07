Xponance Inc. Purchases 5,794 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.23.

NYSE:VLO traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $101.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,970. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.33.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.