Eagle Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCC. Raymond James upped their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of ORCC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 50,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.86. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.01 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.48%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

