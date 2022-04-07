Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.52. The company had a trading volume of 352,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,443. The company has a market capitalization of $479.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.01. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $182.60.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

