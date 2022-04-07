943 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 112,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 146,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

UPS traded down $3.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.24. 127,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,755. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.20 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.