Brokerages Set Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Target Price at €244.19

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €244.19 ($268.34).

A number of research analysts recently commented on VOW3 shares. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($285.71) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($225.27) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($246.15) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Volkswagen stock traded down €4.58 ($5.03) during trading on Monday, reaching €152.16 ($167.21). 1,425,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 52-week high of €249.70 ($274.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €166.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

