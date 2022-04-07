Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.27

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 6997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
