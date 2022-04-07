Brokerages Set KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Target Price at $450.10

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $452.71.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

KLAC stock traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $351.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,389. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.52. KLA has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in KLA by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KLA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,769,000 after purchasing an additional 160,475 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

