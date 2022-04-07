PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Gap Up to $16.39

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.39, but opened at $16.85. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 6,173 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on PMT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 723.10%.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

