CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Trading 3.5% Higher

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.27. 4,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 46,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $605.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1413 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,591,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

