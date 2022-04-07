Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.59 ($0.03), with a volume of 489312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.23. The company has a market cap of £6.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38.
About Lexington Gold (LON:LEX)
