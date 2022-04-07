Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.59 ($0.03), with a volume of 489312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.23. The company has a market cap of £6.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38.

Lexington Gold Ltd focuses on the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

