ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $254.17 and last traded at $253.69. 11,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 587,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.14. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

