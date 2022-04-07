Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.21 and last traded at $59.24. Approximately 32,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,152,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.92.

FOUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,462,000 after purchasing an additional 628,609 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 139,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 220,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 106,227 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

