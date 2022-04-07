Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 110,437 shares.The stock last traded at $4.82 and had previously closed at $4.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLA shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 13,718.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 105,218 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $1,240,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.