Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 110,437 shares.The stock last traded at $4.82 and had previously closed at $4.94.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLA shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
