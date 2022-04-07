Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 355 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,929 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $442.36. 56,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $464.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.31. The company has a market cap of $209.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

