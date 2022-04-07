Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 411,000.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

MEAR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $49.72. 7,377 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02.

