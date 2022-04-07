Marcum Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,635 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $107.90. 31,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average is $100.73. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $108.50.

