I/O Coin Achieves Market Cap of $586,646.20 (IOC)

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $586,646.20 and approximately $172.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00263584 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00013039 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004796 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000630 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00024352 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.17 or 0.00688602 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,504,129 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

