Locus Chain Market Cap Hits $153.85 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $153.85 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded 126.6% higher against the US dollar.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain (CRYPTO:LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

