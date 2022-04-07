Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of VPL stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.32. 33,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,821. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.67. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

