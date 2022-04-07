Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081,910 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,522,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,158,669,000 after acquiring an additional 135,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,523,000 after acquiring an additional 562,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.44. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 149.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.47%.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.