Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 429 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,728,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,425,000 after buying an additional 818,387 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,483,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,341,000 after purchasing an additional 288,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.11. 78,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,291. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.