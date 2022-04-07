Marcum Wealth LLC Has $648,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.96. The stock had a trading volume of 35,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,820. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.81. The company has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

