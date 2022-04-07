Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.77. 37,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,473. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

