Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

General Electric stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.27. 151,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,194,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.37. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

