Spreng Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 276,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.93. 113,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,063,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.73 and its 200 day moving average is $151.95. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $384.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 59,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $9,465,551.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.64.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

