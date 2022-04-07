Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 294.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Welltower by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,013,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,599,000 after acquiring an additional 172,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,753,000 after purchasing an additional 57,429 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.35.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $96.42. The stock had a trading volume of 38,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average is $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

