The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.83. 45,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.14 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.