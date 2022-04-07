Brokerages Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) PT at $64.46

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.36.

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,102,000. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 136,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.60. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

