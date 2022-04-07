Brokerages Set Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Price Target at €118.20

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €114.45 ($125.77).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($58.46) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock traded down €3.25 ($3.57) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €44.94 ($49.38). 1,609,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a one year high of €141.95 ($155.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

