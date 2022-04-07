Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading 5.4% Higher

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $239.94 and last traded at $238.32. Approximately 42,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,311,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.07.

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

