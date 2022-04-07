Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 35,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 652,792 shares.The stock last traded at $43.88 and had previously closed at $46.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 101.35%.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

