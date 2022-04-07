Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Down to $34.96

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.96, but opened at $33.83. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 209,011 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,784 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

