Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Down to $34.96

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.96, but opened at $33.83. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 209,011 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78.
Uber Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:UBER)
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.
