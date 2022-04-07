Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 75,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 665,811 shares.The stock last traded at $15.68 and had previously closed at $15.77.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -761.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,092,000 after buying an additional 474,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,642,000 after purchasing an additional 677,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,517,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,462,000 after purchasing an additional 102,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after acquiring an additional 60,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

