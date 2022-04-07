Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 82.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $319,733.40 and approximately $1.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010082 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006756 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000672 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000072 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

