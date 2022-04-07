Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Trading 4% Higher

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.18 and last traded at $19.95. 37,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,954,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Playtika alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 31.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,814,000 after buying an additional 2,696,937 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 2,604.8% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,519 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 60.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,383,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,266 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Playtika by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,983,000 after buying an additional 1,100,701 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Playtika by 5,726.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 874,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after buying an additional 859,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.