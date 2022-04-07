Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 355,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,227,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

CDEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 5.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 41.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 81,126 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 22.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 748,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 135,829 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

