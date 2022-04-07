Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $425.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,752. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.53 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.56.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.29%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total value of $434,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,574 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,258. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

