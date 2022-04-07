Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.200-$18.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05 billion-$9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $394.95. 13,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,900. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $377.44 and a 200 day moving average of $382.64. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $299.77 and a 12 month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 242.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

