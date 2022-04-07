Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pool were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.44.

POOL traded up $7.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $427.55. 13,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,061. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $354.53 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $453.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

