Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 453.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,632,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000.

PWV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,056. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

