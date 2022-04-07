Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,456. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.27 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.