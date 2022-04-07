Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH traded down $3.32 on Thursday, reaching $249.50. 479,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,043,277. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $222.82 and a 12 month high of $318.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.52.

