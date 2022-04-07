Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $399.90. 3,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,898. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $350.99 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

