Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lessened by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $77.50. 113,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,821. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

