Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Workday by 45.1% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after buying an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Workday by 10,667.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after buying an additional 522,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 180.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,785,000 after purchasing an additional 468,199 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 67.9% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,467,000 after purchasing an additional 429,530 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.91. 17,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,879. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,320.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.82.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,597 shares of company stock valued at $55,407,953 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.33.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

