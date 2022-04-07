Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.34. The company had a trading volume of 48,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.43. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Wolfe Research upped their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.07.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

