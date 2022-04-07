Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,505,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,813,000 after acquiring an additional 772,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,283,000 after acquiring an additional 166,213 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.98. 88,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,741,569. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 105.45%.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

