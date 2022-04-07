Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 138 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $364.01. 17,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.84. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.79 and a 12 month high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.91.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

