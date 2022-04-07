First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,613,000 after acquiring an additional 984,472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,882,000 after acquiring an additional 507,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,520,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,932,000 after acquiring an additional 313,124 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,226,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,040,000 after acquiring an additional 280,931 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.71. 21,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,837. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.